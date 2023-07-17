12 Big Scandals That Rocked Buffet Restaurant Chains

Chi-Chi's 2003 hepatitis A outbreak was one of the biggest restaurant scandals ever. Over 650 people who ate at a Pennsylvania Chi-Chi's Mexican buffet that fall or who were connected to people who ate there ended up sick. In total, 9,000 people received immune globulin injections to stave off possible infection. However, the real tragedy was that four people died, and one person ended up needing a liver transplant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you can get hepatitis A from eating food or drinking beverages with even tiny amounts of the virus in them. It also can spread easily from close contact with someone who has hepatitis A. At Chi-Chi's, the contaminated food turned out to be from infected raw green onions that the chain had sourced from Mexico. Those who didn't die from the outbreak likely experienced a couple of months of feeling tired and having an upset stomach. They may also have had their skin and eyes turn yellowish with jaundice since the virus affects the liver.

The chain was already struggling financially, having filed for bankruptcy before the devastating hepatitis A outbreak. Per a court order, it paid more than $40 million in damages stemming from hundreds of lawsuits over the outbreak. Chi-Chi's tried suing the company that supplied the tainted green onions, Castellini, but was unsuccessful. Chi-Chi's never really recovered from the outbreak in the U.S., and the only remaining locations are now overseas.