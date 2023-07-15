In-N-Out May Be Banning Workers From Wearing Masks, Stirring Controversy

Throughout the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, masks were required to work in fast food unless otherwise exempt. Now, one company is allegedly requiring an exemption for workers who want to continue wearing a mask. In a now-viral Twitter post, Dr. Lucky Tran shared a flyer that was supposedly sent to In-N-Out employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.

The announcement reads in part, "No masks shall be worn in the store or support facility unless an associate has a valid medical note exempting him or her from this requirement." Furthermore, the flyer states that if a mask must be worn, it has to be an N-95 mask unless otherwise stated by a medical professional. The reason for this decision is ostensibly customer-service related. The idea is to make sure the employees' smiles and faces are visible.

This prompted another Twitter page, @togetherwemask, to publically call out the business. "[We] condemn mask bullying, mask banning, or any forms of discrimination against people who mask up to stay healthy," they wrote. As of now, there's no definitive proof that these sweeping announcements are authentic, but regardless, many Twitter users have expressed their concerns.