In-N-Out May Be Banning Workers From Wearing Masks, Stirring Controversy
Throughout the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, masks were required to work in fast food unless otherwise exempt. Now, one company is allegedly requiring an exemption for workers who want to continue wearing a mask. In a now-viral Twitter post, Dr. Lucky Tran shared a flyer that was supposedly sent to In-N-Out employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.
The announcement reads in part, "No masks shall be worn in the store or support facility unless an associate has a valid medical note exempting him or her from this requirement." Furthermore, the flyer states that if a mask must be worn, it has to be an N-95 mask unless otherwise stated by a medical professional. The reason for this decision is ostensibly customer-service related. The idea is to make sure the employees' smiles and faces are visible.
This prompted another Twitter page, @togetherwemask, to publically call out the business. "[We] condemn mask bullying, mask banning, or any forms of discrimination against people who mask up to stay healthy," they wrote. As of now, there's no definitive proof that these sweeping announcements are authentic, but regardless, many Twitter users have expressed their concerns.
Social media calls for the boycott of In-N-Out
Twitter users started a virtual riot Friday after learning of In-N-Out's alleged decision to ban employee masking. "This feels like a weird way to get people to identify as disabled. I'd be concerned how protected the employed are after obtaining said note," one user worried. Several others called for nationwide boycotts of In-N-Out and any other restaurant following suit.
When one social media user called for the suing of the company, they quickly found another post shared by @luckytran that claims suing for the acquisition of Covid-19 isn't allowed under California law. The article, originally posted by Reuters, announced that a California Supreme Court decision made earlier in the week has barred employees from suing their employers if poor business practices lead to the spread of the coronavirus. Although this route couldn't be taken, Dr. Lucky Tran encouraged employees and customers alike to send a letter of disapproval to In-N-Out through the company's customer service form.