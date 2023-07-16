The Biggest Rumor About Fast Food Spoiling, Debunked

At the end of the perhaps less-than-accurate documentary "Super Size Me," filmmaker Morgan Spurlock demonstrates what allegedly happens when fast food is left out for weeks on end — nothing. It's easy to find other experiments online that replicate these results and prop up a persistent urban legend: that fast food does not spoil and does not decompose like so-called "real food."

However, the rumor that fast food never goes bad is just a myth. The truth behind why certain fast food items never seem to rot is simple. Most fast foods are high in salt and low in moisture. They dry out before they can grow mold. It's the same reason why foods like beef jerky and beans last so long in cool, dry conditions.

In moist environments, fast food burgers, fries, and tacos — just like any food — will indeed go bad. Despite explanations that attempt to debunk this, there are many reasons people continue to believe the rumor that because fast food menu items can be pretty unhealthy, they must be unnaturally indestructible.