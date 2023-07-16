You Should Be Giving Tuna Salad A Pasta Twist

Home cooking is all about making the most out of what you have, including your ingredients and time. Yes, ordering pasta from your local Olive Garden is a no-fuss way to indulge in some classic pasta comforts, but costs can really start adding up when you need to feed a bigger household. This is why the pantry and shelf-stable foods exist. Inevitably, you hit that day in the week where it's been four or five days since the last supermarket visit and there just isn't time or you're feeling too lazy to make a grocery run. In situations like these, canned tuna can come in handy for some essential quick meals.

When you think of something as ubiquitous as tuna salad, you can start to get an idea of how canned tuna might work well in other dishes. For instance, tuna salad contains plenty of mayonnaise, the occasional vegetable — like onion or celery — and a few other secret ingredients people like to throw in. What else contains household staples like mayo, vegetables, and secret family ingredients? Macaroni salad! You can instantly turn this traditional side into a more substantial meal by adding canned tuna, thanks to how much nutritious protein and fat is packed in fish.

To add tuna to your pasta salad, it really is as easy as just draining a can of tuna and mixing it in — just be sure to taste and adjust the seasoning to accommodate.