The Secret Ingredient To Give Homemade Popsicles Better Texture

When the calendar flips to summer and the temperatures rise, there is nothing quite as refreshing and delightful as indulging in a cold, flavored popsicle. Kids and adults alike enjoy these frozen sweet treats and the best part is that they are easy to make at home. The next time you decide to craft your own homemade popsicles, don't forget the secret ingredient that will improve their texture — guar gum.

Used as a stabilizer for frozen foods including ice cream, as well as a binder and natural thickening agent in products such as yogurt, gravy, and sauces, guar gum comes from a type of legume primarily grown in India and Pakistan, though it's also cultivated in the U.S. Guar gum is extracted from the guar bean and manufactured into a powder, that when incorporated into popsicles serves as a stabilizing agent that enhances its thickness and creaminess. In both popsicles and ice cream guar gum can also help prevent these chilled desserts from melting as fast.