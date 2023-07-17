For Crispy Chicken Thighs, Maybe Skimp On The Oil

Sometimes best practices in cooking can be counterintuitive, for example, in the case of oil. It seems as if using oil on the surface of a food would help to make it extra-crispy and in many cases, this is, in fact, true. Take deep-frying, which may possibly be one of the cooking methods most guaranteed to provide maximum crunch short of incinerating your food until it takes on the texture as well as the flavor of a charcoal briquette. There are times, however, when too much oil can actually detract from crispiness.

With chicken thighs, it seems that only a little oil is needed as the skin (which, of course, is a necessary component of crispiness) can act as somewhat of a sponge. While this means it can take on the delicious flavors of a marinade, it really does not need to absorb too much extra oil since chicken thighs are already fattier than breasts. Even without the skin, thigh meat typically contains triple the amount of fat found in breast meat. If you do want to rub your chicken thighs with a little olive oil before cooking, just half a teaspoon is all you really need and even then, if you skip it, the thighs will be nearly as crispy when they're baked.