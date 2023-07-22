Lemon-Herb Steamed Salmon Recipe
You've likely made a grilled, roasted, or baked salmon recipe, but if you haven't thought about steaming salmon before, you're missing out. "By adding some broth to a pan and covering it, the salmon is gently steamed quickly," explains recipe developer Christina Musgrave about her oven-steamed salmon technique. Quick is right — this method means you can have a delicious dinner on the table in just 20 minutes, with only 5 minutes of hands-on prep work required.
And while steamed salmon may sound mild, it's actually quite satisfying in taste. "I love that this recipe is super simple but has lots of flavor," Musgrave says, thanks to the lemon and fresh herbs the fish cooks along with. Its texture also sets it apart from things like crispy-skinned salmon. "Steamed salmon is going to be softer and more tender than other methods of cooking," Musgrave adds. So, if you love a tender piece of fish, it's time to add this recipe to your weekly roundup.
Gather the ingredients for lemon-herb steamed salmon
There are no big surprises when it comes to the ingredients for this steamed salmon recipe, and your required grocery list will be fairly short. All you need is a large fillet of salmon, a lemon, unsalted butter, salt and pepper, sprigs of lemon thyme, chopped parsley, and vegetable stock.
Prep the oven and pan
Before doing any other steps, you'll need to prep your oven and the pan. Preheat the oven to 400 F and line the bottom of a heavy pan (that has an accompanying lid) with parchment paper to keep the salmon from sticking to the pan.
Add the ingredients to the pan
Layer the ingredients right onto the parchment paper. Start by laying down the salmon fillet, then arrange the lemons and butter on top, followed by the salt, pepper, and fresh herbs. Pour the vegetable stock into the pan around the salmon, then put the lid on the pan.
Steam the salmon in the oven
When the oven has fully preheated, place the covered pan in the oven and cook for 10 minutes, allowing the salmon to steam in the vegetable broth.
Rest, garnish, and serve the salmon
After the 10 minutes is up, remove the pan from the oven and let the salmon rest for 5 minutes before taking off the lid. Top the finished fish with more fresh herbs and serve immediately. "I'd serve this with a green salad, couscous, and white wine," suggests Musgrave. And if you don't finish it all in a single sitting, you can save leftovers for a day or 2 in the fridge.
- 1 large salmon fillet (about 1 pound)
- 1 lemon, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 springs lemon thyme, plus more for serving
- ¼ cup chopped parsley, plus more for serving
- ½ cup vegetable stock
- Preheat oven to 400 F and line a heavy-bottomed pan with parchment paper.
- Add the salmon to the pan. Top it with the lemon slices and butter, then sprinkle with the salt, black pepper, lemon thyme, and parsley.
- Pour the vegetable stock into the pan around the salmon, and cover with a lid.
- Steam salmon in the oven for 10 minutes, then let rest for 5 minutes at room temperature.
- Top with more herbs, and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|199
|Total Fat
|14.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|51.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|2.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|0.4 g
|Sodium
|147.0 mg
|Protein
|15.8 g