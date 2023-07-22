Lemon-Herb Steamed Salmon Recipe

You've likely made a grilled, roasted, or baked salmon recipe, but if you haven't thought about steaming salmon before, you're missing out. "By adding some broth to a pan and covering it, the salmon is gently steamed quickly," explains recipe developer Christina Musgrave about her oven-steamed salmon technique. Quick is right — this method means you can have a delicious dinner on the table in just 20 minutes, with only 5 minutes of hands-on prep work required.

And while steamed salmon may sound mild, it's actually quite satisfying in taste. "I love that this recipe is super simple but has lots of flavor," Musgrave says, thanks to the lemon and fresh herbs the fish cooks along with. Its texture also sets it apart from things like crispy-skinned salmon. "Steamed salmon is going to be softer and more tender than other methods of cooking," Musgrave adds. So, if you love a tender piece of fish, it's time to add this recipe to your weekly roundup.