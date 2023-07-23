Mix Guacamole Into Canned Tuna And Thank Us Later

Pick up some ripe avocados, lime juice, and spices to make a batch of guacamole today — or give yourself a break and get a tub of the premade stuff at the store. However, instead of buying tortilla chips to go with that guac, you should really grab a can of tuna. Skeptical? That's an understandable reaction to imagining this creamy, spicy party dip in the company of an oily, canned fish folks tend to either love or hate. Hear us out: The combination of the two is actually quite delicious.

The exact components of guacamole, of course, vary from one bowl to the next. However, they all start with mashed or diced avocado. From there, guacamole typically includes onions, tomatoes, cilantro, salt, lime juice, jalapeños, and spices like cumin and chili powder. According to "The Flavor Bible" by Karen Page and Andrew Dornenburg, it turns out that all of these ingredients also pair well with tuna. That's the first scrap of proof that guacamole and tuna have a real future together.