Here's What Happened To Must Love After Shark Tank

College best friends Hannah Hong and Mollie Cha were ice cream lovers who faced a major issue: lactose intolerance. One day, when the pair were craving something sweet, Cha had the idea to grab almond milk, vanilla, and pureed bananas to create an ice cream she and Hong were able to enjoy. Immediately, Hong was impressed by Cha's creation, even saying during a podcast that it "blew [her] socks off." After many attempts to perfect the formula, Must Love was born, but it wasn't easy. As they explained to VoyageLA, "We started pulling double shifts, expanding staff, and then we would do a midnight shift finishing pallets. It was completely unsustainable from a mental and physical energy perspective."

But all that work had the potential for a real payoff. This new dessert wasn't just perfect for those with dairy allergies. It was also vegan and made entirely of natural ingredients. The market was there, as the two quickly realized after landing their products in various supermarkets, including Whole Foods. Must Love also grabbed the attention of numerous publications.

Over time, Cha and Hong perfected several flavors and products, including sprinkles. But even with relatively good success, Must Love needed a push to keep ahead of the curve. The company decided to do what many up-and-comers have done before it and enlist the help of a Shark.