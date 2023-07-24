The Reason So Many Celebrities Have Their Own Liquor Brands

Nowadays it may be more challenging to name a celebrity who doesn't have a stake in a liquor brand rather than a celebrity who does. It seems like every star is promoting their personal brand of whiskey, gin, tequila, vodka, or wine, and even more are continuing to enter the market daily. Celebs like Dwayne Johnson, Gabrielle Union, Blake Lively, and Nick Jonas have all jumped on the alcohol brand bandwagon. Most recently "Harry Potter" alum Emma Watson announced she'd joined the realm of celebrity liquor brands with Renais Gin, which she created with her brother. There's a reason for this, and you could probably guess that most of it has to do with money.

Like anything with a star's name attached to it, people tend to want to buy it — and the alcohol market is no different. In the same way that social media influencers make money endorsing products, the company makes money when their brand is associated positively with a celebrity. For a celebrity Like Emma Watson who has over 72 million Instagram followers, there is a built-in customer base that's interested in buying what she's selling. And when spirits like gin have a short turnaround time on production, there's a lot of money to be made quickly.

Statista predicts that between now and 2027, revenue for the alcoholic drinks market will be about $2 trillion, so it makes sense that celebrities with enough wealth to either invest or start their own brand would choose to get in on the profits.