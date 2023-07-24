The Proper Way To Freeze Mushrooms

Freezing mushrooms in excellent way to preserve their flavor and extend their shelf life. However, it's important to follow the proper steps to preserve mushrooms before they have gone bad and to ensure the best results. Here's a simple guide on how to freeze mushrooms effectively.

When selecting your fungi, be sure to choose fresh, high-quality mushrooms for freezing. Opt for firm and intact mushrooms without any signs of decay or blemishes. Different varieties of mushrooms can be frozen, including button, cremini, portobello, and shiitake. While it is possible to freeze mushrooms raw, this can lead to them losing their structure and becoming mushy during the thawing and cooking process, so unless you're tossing them into a casserole or soup, it's best to at least blanch them. Alternatively, you can fully cook them, either by sautéing, grilling, or cooking through in a sauce.

Before cooking, you need to clean the mushrooms. Begin by gently brushing off any visible dirt or debris using a soft-bristled brush or a clean cloth. Avoid rinsing them with water, as mushrooms absorb moisture and can then become mushy when thawing. Depending on your preference and how you plan to cook your mushrooms, you can either slice or dice them before freezing (and don't forget to save those mushroom stems for freezing, too). Sliced mushrooms are ideal for stir-fries and sautés, while diced mushrooms work well in soups and stews.