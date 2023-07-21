Grocery Store Employees Are Going To Hate The Taylor Swift Freezer Aisle Dance Giveaway

With fans paying an average of $1,300 for a ticket to Taylor Swift's Era tour, attendance is a luxury many can't afford. After thousands of fans were unable to obtain tickets following a Ticketmaster crash – which the site blamed on "historically unprecedented demand," according to People, some die-hard Swifties spent upwards of $20,000 on tickets from third-party vendors. With this level of Eras hysteria still in full swing, Daily Harvest's giveaway prize is certain to have fans flocking to the frozen food section.

Swifties looking to score a VIP suite for two can enter the giveaway by recording themselves dancing through their local frozen food aisle and posting the video to Instagram or TikTok. In order to be considered, video submissions are required to feature the official F+V Era sound bite. Tagging @DailyHarvest and using the #DHFruitVegEra is also a must. While it's not required, Daily Harvest's website suggests that "bonus points" will be awarded to those who seek out Daily Harvest products at Kroger Family of Companies stores, feature the products in the video, and tag the grocery store. The prize will go to the submission the judges are most enchanted by.

Contestants are required to be over the age of 16 and legal residents of the United States. Daily Harvest will be accepting entries until 10 a.m. EST on August 2, with the winners announced at 5 p.m. EST the very same day.