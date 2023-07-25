Give Your Steak A Fruity Boost With Apples
Pork chops and apples are an established pairing, but what about adding the same fruity twist to red meat? Adding apples to steak may sound like a no-go, but it could help brighten your meat's savory flavors with some natural sweetness and tang. Whether adding apple juice to a marinade, using it to baste while cooking, or cutting up fresh apples to make a rich compote to serve alongside the meat, there are countless ways to incorporate the fruit into your steak dinner.
If you want to experience the unique flavor combo without much extra cooking, you can even try dipping your meat in applesauce. One TikToker describes the experience of dipping a bite of steak in applesauce as "a little extra juicy, but the juice was sweet and apple-y." Another video recommends spritzing your steaks with apple juice from a spray bottle as you grill, which gives the meat a nice crust and a hint of sweetness. The steaks in the video appear to have developed an extra crispy layer of brown sear from the caramelization of the apple juice. You could also cook the apples in a sage butter sauce to heap on top of the meat when it's done cooking.
This unlikely pairing actually has potential
A Reddit thread on r/steak revealed that there's actually a fair amount of controversy when it comes to mixing the heavy flavors of steak with the sweet and tart flavor apples. The poster shared a video of them dipping a bite of steak in applesauce with the ominous caption: "Applesauce.......... Do. it." It seemed designed to provoke the steak fanatics into a frenzy, and it worked.
"Wtf. Are you pregnant or something," one person wrote. Others were even more offended, invoking r/steakcrimes, the home for all blasphemy related to their favorite meat. "You're going to hell for that one," someone else commented. However, a more reasonable voice rose above the others: "Don't dump Motts in a bowl, make a puree with spicy honey and get back to me." In other words, while canned applesauce might not be a worthy pairing for your highest-quality meat, the flavor combo still has some legs. Other ideas to incorporate apples in the sauce might be in the seasoning — one Redditor shared a delicious-looking steak with an apple jalapeño BBQ crust — or in a sauce alongside other flavors, like Dijon.
Sure, apples aren't exactly a common fruit side to pair with steak, but that doesn't mean they should be written off altogether. Common steak dinner side dishes lean heavily on veggies and starchy options, especially potatoes. While these are wonderful pairings, apples can also boost the flavor, acting equal parts side and condiment.