Give Your Steak A Fruity Boost With Apples

A Reddit thread on r/steak revealed that there's actually a fair amount of controversy when it comes to mixing the heavy flavors of steak with the sweet and tart flavor apples. The poster shared a video of them dipping a bite of steak in applesauce with the ominous caption: "Applesauce.......... Do. it." It seemed designed to provoke the steak fanatics into a frenzy, and it worked.

"Wtf. Are you pregnant or something," one person wrote. Others were even more offended, invoking r/steakcrimes, the home for all blasphemy related to their favorite meat. "You're going to hell for that one," someone else commented. However, a more reasonable voice rose above the others: "Don't dump Motts in a bowl, make a puree with spicy honey and get back to me." In other words, while canned applesauce might not be a worthy pairing for your highest-quality meat, the flavor combo still has some legs. Other ideas to incorporate apples in the sauce might be in the seasoning — one Redditor shared a delicious-looking steak with an apple jalapeño BBQ crust — or in a sauce alongside other flavors, like Dijon.

Sure, apples aren't exactly a common fruit side to pair with steak, but that doesn't mean they should be written off altogether. Common steak dinner side dishes lean heavily on veggies and starchy options, especially potatoes. While these are wonderful pairings, apples can also boost the flavor, acting equal parts side and condiment.