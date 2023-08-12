The Bite-Sized Difference Between Bacon And Lardon

When people think of bacon, they probably imagine a diner plate of American breakfast, or perhaps a BLT, but it's unlikely they picture bacon's lesser-known relative — lardon. A slab of bacon serves many purposes that go beyond the thin to thick-cut range. One of these purposes is the small bite-sized delicacy of lardon. Bacon and lardon both derive from the bacon slab, yet their differences unlock new flavors and textures that enhance the world of meat garnishes.

The key aspect of lardon is its small rectangular shape which ensures a crispy exterior while maintaining a succulent, meaty interior. This seems comparable to french fries, which, if prepared correctly, are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. In order to take advantage of this mouthwatering meat, use it as an accessory to omelets and pasta. For example, instead of chopping up bacon, try adding lardon in carbonara. Bacon is equally as versatile as lardon, coming in the forms of breakfast meat, sandwich layers, and wrapping paper for hot dogs.