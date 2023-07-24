Wendy's New Leaked Sandwiches Come Topped With Nachos
In the internet age, it's not uncommon for people to leak new menu items before a restaurant can make an official announcement. Like Starbucks' fall menu was leaked on Instagram last summer, Reddit has leaked news about Wendy's new sandwiches.
According to a Reddit post, Wendy's is allegedly releasing a Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich, and Queso Fries. Reportedly, the burger and sandwich come on a jalapeño cheddar bun, topped with spicy chipotle, poblano pepper queso, corn, and nachos, in addition to the standard lettuce, tomato, and American cheese.
Though it's unclear when these new items will officially release, Fast Food Post theorized it could be between August 21 and 24. Regardless, the loaded nacho sandwiches and fries are expected to be available for only a limited time. However, as Wendy's hasn't confirmed the loaded nacho line-up is happening, it's unclear what can be expected in the weeks to come.
Chatter about Wendy's Loaded Nacho menu is mixed
Without official word from Wendy's, people haven't heard much, if anything, about these new items. Instead, all we have to go on are rumors — and Redditors' reactions to those rumors. Some seem to be excited, but others expressed concerns.
For instance, one Reddit user commented that the new sandwiches seem like a pain for employees to assemble. Another pointed out they couldn't be much more complicated than Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich. This sandwich is topped with crispy onions, ghost pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ghost pepper ranch sauce.
On a similar note, others feared the new Queso Fries would replace the Ghost Pepper Fries. However, the ghost pepper menu was also intended to be a limited-time situation, so it's not like we couldn't have seen this coming. If the reports are accurate, then we should only have to wait a few more weeks to discover whether the leaked loaded nacho menu items will be a reality or a rumor.