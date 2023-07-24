Wendy's New Leaked Sandwiches Come Topped With Nachos

In the internet age, it's not uncommon for people to leak new menu items before a restaurant can make an official announcement. Like Starbucks' fall menu was leaked on Instagram last summer, Reddit has leaked news about Wendy's new sandwiches.

According to a Reddit post, Wendy's is allegedly releasing a Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich, and Queso Fries. Reportedly, the burger and sandwich come on a jalapeño cheddar bun, topped with spicy chipotle, poblano pepper queso, corn, and nachos, in addition to the standard lettuce, tomato, and American cheese.

Though it's unclear when these new items will officially release, Fast Food Post theorized it could be between August 21 and 24. Regardless, the loaded nacho sandwiches and fries are expected to be available for only a limited time. However, as Wendy's hasn't confirmed the loaded nacho line-up is happening, it's unclear what can be expected in the weeks to come.