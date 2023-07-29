UK Snack Foods You Won't Find In The US

The world of snack foods is a big, wide one. You might think you know all the best snacks out there, from Oreos and Reese's Pieces to Bugles and Chex Mix, but did you know there are many U.K. snack foods you won't find in the U.S.?

This might leave you intrigued and wondering what the snack landscape looks like in the U.K. Sure, there are plenty of U.S. snacks you can buy there — you'll find Oreos and Doritos in every grocery store, for instance — but the U.K. also has a distinct range of products.

We're going to delve into the vast array of snack foods you can buy in the U.K. that aren't found in the U.S. Of course, some of these products are occasionally available Stateside in specialty stores or from online retailers of imported goods, but they're hard to find in the U.S. and not on grocery store shelves. From delicious cookies such as custard creams and Hobnobs to candy like Bounty and Love Hearts, you'll find so many options that you'll need to bring an empty suitcase next time you visit the U.K.