UK Snack Foods You Won't Find In The US
The world of snack foods is a big, wide one. You might think you know all the best snacks out there, from Oreos and Reese's Pieces to Bugles and Chex Mix, but did you know there are many U.K. snack foods you won't find in the U.S.?
This might leave you intrigued and wondering what the snack landscape looks like in the U.K. Sure, there are plenty of U.S. snacks you can buy there — you'll find Oreos and Doritos in every grocery store, for instance — but the U.K. also has a distinct range of products.
We're going to delve into the vast array of snack foods you can buy in the U.K. that aren't found in the U.S. Of course, some of these products are occasionally available Stateside in specialty stores or from online retailers of imported goods, but they're hard to find in the U.S. and not on grocery store shelves. From delicious cookies such as custard creams and Hobnobs to candy like Bounty and Love Hearts, you'll find so many options that you'll need to bring an empty suitcase next time you visit the U.K.
Custard creams
The U.K. is serious about its cookies — or biscuits, as they're known on that side of the pond. You'll find huge supermarket aisles dedicated to cookies and they're often served with tea at home, in break rooms, or even in work meetings. And, no cookie platter is complete without custard creams.
Custard creams are sandwich cookies consisting of two lightly vanilla-flavored rectangular cookies with a layer of custard-flavored cream in between them. The cookies have a pleasantly crumbly texture and the cream is a similar texture to the cream in the center of Oreos.
They're widely available in supermarkets and stores in the U.K. and come in various brands and versions. The biscuit's distinctive design often features an intricate pattern of swirls and holes, with the words "custard cream" written in the center of the cookie. This has become an iconic feature of custard creams and makes them easily recognizable.
Despite their popularity in the U.K., they're not widely available in the U.S. — beyond a handful of stores specializing in imported British products. However, Golden Oreos are fairly similar in both flavor and texture.
Monster Munch
Monster Munch snacks are hard to explain to anyone who's never eaten them. They're puffed corn snacks that are formed into the shape of monster claws — although you might not realize that if nobody told you. They're available in flavors such as pickled onion and roast beef, cementing their place in the quirky British snack food hall of fame.
Sure, this might not sound too appealing, but they're oddly delicious. They come in small individual packs that are perfect for lunch boxes and picnics, as well as larger bags. This makes them a popular choice for kids' packed lunches in the U.K. — although there are certainly plenty of adults who eat them, too.
The brand has become a part of British snack culture, and you can find them easily in supermarkets, convenience stores, and vending machines throughout the U.K. If you ever get a chance to try them, don't be surprised if you find yourself enjoying the monstrous delight of Monster Munch.
Galaxy chocolate
Galaxy chocolate is a yummy milk chocolate brand made by Mars — you know, the same company behind Snickers and M&M's. What makes Galaxy so special is its smooth, creamy texture. It just melts in your mouth. It also has a particular flavor that's unforgettable. Mars finely mills the cocoa for Galaxy bars, making the chocolate extra smooth — and out of this world.
It's been around since 1960 and is a staple in the U.K., but it's notably missing from candy aisles in the U.S. This would seem strange to anyone in the U.K. due to its extreme popularity, but it turns out that Galaxy chocolate — or something similar to it — is known as Dove in the U.S.
If you're in the market for trying Galaxy, you can pick up a Dove bar. Still, the ingredients are slightly different between the U.K. and the U.S. versions, so they aren't completely identical products. Then, there are versions of Galaxy for which there's no Dove equivalent, such as Galaxy Cookie Crumble and Galaxy Honeycomb Crisp.
Hobnobs
Don't let anyone tell you that Brits aren't serious about their tea and cookies — sorry, we mean biscuits. Hobnobs are another popular addition to the lineup and are among the best-known cookies in the U.K.
Hobnobs are distinct from other biscuits due to their unique texture and flavor. They're made primarily from oats, which gives them a crunchy and slightly crumbly texture. The use of oats also produces a nutty, wholesome flavor. These biscuits are often enjoyed with tea or coffee, as they're quite dunkable without becoming too soggy. There are different variations of Hobnobs available, including plain ones, chocolate chip versions, and those coated with chocolate on one side.
Over the years, other brands and supermarket chains have introduced similar oat-based biscuits, but McVitie's Hobnobs remain popular and recognizable. It's frankly a travesty that they aren't widely available in the U.S., so if you ever come face-to-face with a packet of Hobnobs, you should buy them immediately — and stock up.
Penguin
In the U.K., if you hear about someone eating a Penguin, don't be alarmed or grossed out. A Penguin is a popular chocolate-covered biscuit snack. It's another well-known product from McVitie's, the same company that produces Hobnobs.
Penguin bars consist of two rectangular biscuits with a layer of chocolate cream in between. The entire biscuit is then covered in a smooth layer of milk chocolate. The distinctive feature of a Penguin bar is its individual packaging, which includes a colorful wrapper with the iconic Penguin logo. It often features jokes, riddles, or fun facts on it, designed for kids to tell their friends.
Why is it called a Penguin? It may have come from the original version of the biscuit, which had white cream in the middle and a dark chocolate coating — black and white, just like a penguin.
Silly name aside, Penguin biscuits are iconic in the U.K. — you'll find very few people who didn't have one packed in their lunchbox when they were kids. As well as classic Penguins with a chocolate cream center, there are also orange and mint varieties. You can also find Penguin cake bars.
Mr Kipling Viennese Whirls
Who exactly is Mr Kipling? It turns out, he was never a real person. But, if he was, we'd thank him for making these Viennese Whirls, which are a staple snack food in the U.K. and something you should absolutely try if you get the chance.
Viennese Whirls are made up of two buttery, crumbly shortcake biscuits that sandwich layers of delicious vanilla cream and raspberry jam. The biscuits are piped into a swirly, elegant shape apparently Viennese pastries. However, despite the name, they're a British invention and not from Vienna.
What sets Mr Kipling Viennese Whirls apart is the combination of the melt-in-your-mouth texture of the shortcake and the sweetness of cream that's tempered by a slight sharpness from the raspberry jam. They strike the perfect balance between being rich and indulgent without being overly heavy.
As with many Mr Kipling products, Viennese Whirls have become a much-loved addition to many people's snack repertoires and have gained a loyal fan base over the years. So, if you have a sweet tooth and enjoy the combination of buttery goodness and creamy fillings, you might just fall in love with Mr Kipling Viennese Whirls.
Nik Naks
Nik Naks are awesome little snacks that are big in the U.K. but haven't made it to the States. Technically speaking, they're extruded corn snacks, which doesn't sound particularly appealing, but — trust us — they're delicious. They might not be the trendiest snacks around, but that shouldn't stop you from trying them if the opportunity arises.
They come in these funky shapes, all curly and wiggly, almost like mini-tornadoes. They're extruded randomly, which gives them their strange, knobbly shapes, so no two Nik Naks are exactly the same. And, the flavors they have are seriously mind-blowing. Hits include Rib 'n' Saucy, Scampi 'n' Lemon, and Nice 'n' Spicy.
So, what makes Nik Naks so tasty? Well, it's all about that perfect combo of crispy texture and mouthwatering flavor. Once you start munching, it's hard to stop. You can find them in all sorts of shops in the U.K. — corner stores, supermarkets, you name it.
Quavers
Quavers are super popular, tasty snacks in the U.K. that have found a place in millions of packed lunches and picnic baskets across the nation. They're light, airy puffed potato-based chips — or crisps to Brits — that are loved by people of all ages.
Each Quaver is a curly, wavy chip that practically melts in your mouth. The texture somehow manages to be both crunchy and light at the same time. Quavers are typically known for the classic Cheese flavor, which is creamy, cheesy, and utterly delicious. However, you can also find them in other flavors — BBQ Sauce (a classic), and prawn cocktail, which might seem unusual to a U.S. audience but is a popular chip flavor across the pond. It's no wonder they've become such a favorite among snack lovers.
Quavers stand out for their unique shape and texture. They're not your regular flat crisps — these curly wonders are fun to eat and perfect for playful snacking. They've become a staple in many households and are readily available in supermarkets and convenience stores throughout the U.K. If you're ever looking for a light, crunchy, and cheesy snack that's full of fun, Quavers are the way to go.
Choc Dips
Particularly popular with kids, Choc Dips add a little fun to the snacking experience. You get these plain cookie sticks in a pack, and right beside them, there's this creamy pot of dreamy chocolate sauce. The fun part is that you dip the sticks into the chocolate sauce, giving them a tasty chocolate coating. How can you resist that?
At first glance, the biscuit sticks look like little breadsticks, but they're slightly sweet and have a crunchy cookie texture. The pot of sauce next to them has a firm texture, like a chocolate spread. The original version is milk chocolate flavored, but there's also a lesser-known white chocolate alternative.
They're made by KP Snacks, a popular snack manufacturer in the U.K., so it's a brand you can trust. They've been around since the '80s and have a slightly retro, nostalgic appeal, but they're just as delicious now as they ever were. So, if you want an excuse to play with your food, Choc Dips should be high on your wishlist.
Pot Noodle
Instant cup noodles aren't exactly groundbreaking. In fact, you've probably eaten many of them in your time, but U.K. brand Pot Noodle is a cultural phenomenon and extremely popular with Brits from all walks of life.
Are they the best noodle cups you can buy? Probably not. In fact, a trip to a Chinese, Japanese, or Korean market will probably give you a whole aisle of better options. But are they uniquely British and part of the social fabric? Absolutely — and that's why they deserve inclusion on this list.
Pot Noodles are super easy to prepare and enjoy on the fly. The whole idea is to have a quick and tasty meal ready in a jiffy. Inside the pot, you'll find dried noodles along with sachets of seasoning and sauce to add flavor. Just add boiling water, let them sit, and you've got a meal ready to eat. These noodles are the perfect quick fix when you're feeling hungry but short on time or energy. They're also a popular snack option for students.
So, what exactly makes Pot Noodles special compared to other noodles in a cup? It may be the huge range of flavors, including Sticky Rib, Bombay Bad Boy, Sweet and Sour, and Doner Kebab. Their popularity may also be down to brand recognition and availability. They've been around since 1979 and are available in every supermarket, so they're easy to get hold of and people know what they're buying.
Love Hearts
Ask people what they like about Love Hearts and it probably isn't the slightly chalky texture or unidentifiable fruit flavor. No, what keeps people buying this candy is its heart design and the cute or cheeky phrases found on each piece. On every Love Heart, there's a saying such as "Be kind," "You're Fab," Love," "Hugs," and "Always." This makes them perfect for giving to partners or crushes, or simply handing them to your friends to joke around.
These candies are often packaged in small rolls, making them perfect for sharing or giving as little tokens of affection. They've been popular for decades, and many people associate them with nostalgic memories, especially around Valentine's Day or other romantic occasions.
Love Hearts have become an iconic part of British culture and are widely recognized and appreciated by people of all ages. So, if you ever come across these sugary gems, don't be surprised to find yourself smiling while reading those sweet messages.
Bounty
If you're a fan of coconut and chocolate, you're about to be sad that you can't get Bounty bars in the U.S. A Bounty bar consists of a soft, moist coconut filling coated in smooth milk chocolate. The combination of the sweet, chewy coconut and the rich chocolate coating creates a heavenly treat that many people adore.
Bounty bars are produced by Mars, one of the world's leading confectionery companies. You can typically find them in supermarkets, convenience stores, and candy aisles, satisfying coconut and chocolate cravings all over the British Isles.
When you bite into a bounty, you get a burst of coconut flavor mixed with creamy chocolate. It's a delightful balance of textures and tastes that keeps people coming back for more. While it has its fans, it's not a hit with everyone. It seems to be the sort of candy bar that people either love or hate. In fact, Mars released a limited edition of its Celebrations chocolate variety boxes without Bounty because of the sheer number of Bounty haters letting the mini Bounty bars in their tub of Celebrations go to waste.
Pom-Bears
Have you ever felt like you want more bear-themed snack options? Then Pom-Bears are for you! Pom-Bears are adorable and fun-shaped potato-based snacks. These little bear-shaped treats are a product of Intersnack Group, a European snack food company.
Pom-Bears have an airy texture that's both light and delightfully crunchy. The snacks have a mild potato flavor and the original variety is seasoned with a light sprinkling of salt, although you can also find salt and vinegar and cheese and onion flavors to complete the lineup.
One of the things that make Pom-Bears so appealing is their playful bear design. Each piece looks like a tiny bear with one or both arms raised, either waving or ready for a hug. Their individual pack sizes make them ideal for snacking without going overboard and mean they're a great choice for packed lunches. The bear on the package wears a crown and, while we're not quite sure what his deal is, Pom-Bears are certainly top-tier snacks that are fit for royalty.
Cadbury Mini Rolls
While you can buy some Cadbury products in the U.S., there are some items sadly missing from grocery store shelves — and Mini Rolls are just one such product. If you know what a Swiss roll is, a Mini Roll is similar to a small version of this. It consists of a thin layer of sponge that's spread with a cream filling and rolled up the way that you'd roll up cinnamon rolls before slicing. Each little chocolate log is then dipped in chocolate to create a delectable treat in an individual portion.
Classic Cadbury Mini Rolls consist of chocolate sponge with vanilla cream, but there are also other flavors. The raspberry version has a vanilla sponge and cream with raspberry jam, while chocolate orange and chocolate mint ones have chocolate sponge with orange and mint cream, respectively. So, whatever your preference, there's a Mini Roll for you.
One of the many great things about these snacks is that they're individually wrapped. This means they're easier to pack for on-the-go snacking and once you open the package, you don't have to eat them all at once — although you're sure to be tempted to.