How Old Is McDonald's Hamburglar?

McDonald's eventually got rid of the Hamburglar in 2002, not in a big, messy, Mr. Peanut-esque mascot murder, but rather by quietly dropping him (along with most of the remaining McDonaldland characters) from the roster. Well, it turns out that he did not go off to that great mascot graveyard in the sky. According to McDonald's' U.S. Marketing Vice President Joel Yashinsky (as told to Mashable), Hamburglar was simply growing up, which is something mascots only seem capable of doing when out of the public eye.

According to the backstory, the new and improved Hamburglar, who debuted in a 2015 ad campaign, had moved to the suburbs and fathered a few kids. No mention was made of a Mrs. or Mr. Hamburglar, so perhaps the financial pinch of raising them as a single dad might have necessitated the return to his burger-thieving ways. The new Hamburglar, who appeared to be 30ish, was meant to appeal to millennials. This tactic had a certain amount of success, as some found him to be quite the hipster hottie. But did he move burgers? Not so much. Those bougie Sirloin Third Pound Burgers he was flogging last decade have long since vanished from the menu. What's more, a 2023 McDonald's commercial features the classic '80s version of the character, so it's possible that Hamburglar 2.0 went back to the 'burbs and sent one of his kids in his stead.