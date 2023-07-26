Joe Bastianich Is Begging MasterChef Contestants To Stop With Pressure Cookers - Exclusive

If there's one thing that will get you through a cooking competition (other than out-of-this-world culinary skills), it's time management. Got 30 minutes to bang out a dish? Don't try to impress Gordon Ramsay with your beef Wellington, no matter how certain you are that your dough could rival French pastry legend Pierre Hermé's. Using kitchen appliances as shortcuts to perfectly cooked meats and perfectly frozen sweets is also risky business. You know this well if you've ever watched culinary contestants try to freeze dry ice cream in record time.

Playing with liquid nitrogen isn't the only way to fly too close to the sun. "MasterChef" judge Joe Bastianich told us in an exclusive interview that he doesn't think that the "MasterChef" stage is an optimal time to hone your pressure cooking skills, either. "A lot of people think they can use the pressure cookers to do braises in one hour, in short times," Bastianich reflected. "That's always a very, very big risk. People like braised food. It's delicious, that extraction, but unless you are a real master of how to use and manipulate the pressure cooker, you can make a lot of mistakes there."