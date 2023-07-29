'90s Themed Restaurants You Forgot Existed

The inception of themed restaurants where the concept behind the venture is at least as important as its food can be traced to late 19th century Paris and the emergence of cafe cabarets. One such notable establishment was Café du Bagne, which opened in 1885. This unique cafe emulated the atmosphere of a penitentiary dining hall, complete with servers dressed as convicts and faux balls and chains.

It wasn't long before the States — and particularly New York City — caught on, embracing the immersive journey offered by themed cafes. At the turn of the 20th century, breakfast dungeons started appearing across the city. These intriguing establishments invited patrons to dress in butcher's aprons, sit on a rustic box, and dig into their meal — usually a steak — with bare hands. And as the restaurant name suggests, the setting was typically a dark basement.

By the time the '90s rolled around, themed restaurants were well and truly ingrained in the American psyche. By bringing together bespoke decor and staff in themed attires, these restaurants offered culinary adventures that went beyond the everyday meal. From restaurants inspired by famous Hollywood blockbusters to eateries that simulated daring cosmic adventures, these establishments were all the rage ... until they weren't. As the new millennium approached, some of these once-thriving establishments were forced to close their doors while others managed to adapt and endure.

Keen to find out more about the bygone era of culinary adventures? Check out our list of the '90s-themed restaurants you forgot existed.