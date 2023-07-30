Your Favorite Summery Fruits Belong In Pasta Sauce

The scorching heat of summer has arrived, and with it comes the best of summer fruits. When you're feeling too hot to turn on the oven, summery pasta dishes are a great way to use leftovers without spending hours working over a hot stove. You may think seasonal produce, like corn or heirloom tomatoes, would be the most logical pasta additions, but summer fruits have recently taken center stage. For example, some home cooks are flipping the script on the viral baked feta pasta recipe by substituting tomatoes for strawberries. Even if you are a fruit fiend, you're not alone if you are skeptical about fruit pasta. Hear us out.

Unlike other simple summer pasta recipes that utilize classic ingredients, such as cherry tomatoes, basil, and burrata cheese, this baked dish highlights strawberries and feta. The strawberries are seasoned with balsamic vinegar, a classic strawberry pairing, then baked in the oven until the strawberries burst and create a creamy sauce.

Even though strawberries are typically used in sweet applications, combining strawberries and pasta is commonplace in other cultures. For instance, a Polish dish called makaron z truskawkami is pasta topped with a strawberry and sour cream sauce. However, if strawberries aren't your jam (pun intended), you can add plenty of other summer fruits to pasta to create a satisfying summer meal.