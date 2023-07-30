Cooking Spam In Oil Is An Unnecessary Cooking Disaster

To cook the Spam, all you have to do is slice up the meat and cook it in a skillet on the stove. You can also bake Spam if you prefer. Since Spam is pre-cooked, you can cook it until your desired crispiness. Generally, it will take about five minutes to caramelize, sizzling in its own fats. Since you didn't add oil, then you avoid a greasy mess.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only mistake people make when cooking Spam. Another is slicing the protein too thinly, which makes the overall product too crispy, instead of the soft center Spam lovers desire. It's also a problem to cut it too thickly, which creates textural issues of the opposite variety. Others like to soak the Spam in cool water before cooking it, which helps reduce some of the intense saltiness.

The lack of a need for oil also helps contribute to Spam's reputation as a go-anywhere meal that can be prepared in a number of ways, including the air fryer or the grill. It can even be eaten straight out of the can, with no cooking required. However, those who find it too fatty can opt for Spam Lite, which is blended with 50% less fat. If the thought of some properly cooked Spam is getting you hungry, why not try out some of these amazing, unexpected ways to use it?