Aldi's 2023 Fan Favorites Includes A Pizza Powerhouse

For the fifth year in a row, Aldi has released their annual Fan Favorites list, consisting of shoppers' 13 favorite items, as determined by their answers to Aldi's Fan Favorites survey. There were seven new categories added this year, including TikTok Made Me Buy It, What a Deal ($5 Favorites), On the Lighter Side (Better-for-you swaps), Rookie of the Year, Ready When You Are, Sauce on the Side, and Sweet Tooth Satisfaction. To no one's surprise, Mama Cozzi's Pizza appeared on the list for the fifth year.

70,000 Aldi fans voted in this year's poll, and Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake Deli Pizza (which comes with either a traditional or thin crust in a variety of flavors that include Supreme, Sausage & Pepperoni, and Five Cheese) took the most votes for Ready When You Are. According to Aldi's press release, the pizza was the third most popular product fans voted on in the survey.

For the first two years of the survey, Mama Cozzi's Pizza won in the category of Easy Meals, and the third year saw it in its own category, Mama Knows Best. In 2022, the pizza became the first Aldi product to enter the Hall of Fame category.