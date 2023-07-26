Aldi's 2023 Fan Favorites Includes A Pizza Powerhouse
For the fifth year in a row, Aldi has released their annual Fan Favorites list, consisting of shoppers' 13 favorite items, as determined by their answers to Aldi's Fan Favorites survey. There were seven new categories added this year, including TikTok Made Me Buy It, What a Deal ($5 Favorites), On the Lighter Side (Better-for-you swaps), Rookie of the Year, Ready When You Are, Sauce on the Side, and Sweet Tooth Satisfaction. To no one's surprise, Mama Cozzi's Pizza appeared on the list for the fifth year.
70,000 Aldi fans voted in this year's poll, and Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake Deli Pizza (which comes with either a traditional or thin crust in a variety of flavors that include Supreme, Sausage & Pepperoni, and Five Cheese) took the most votes for Ready When You Are. According to Aldi's press release, the pizza was the third most popular product fans voted on in the survey.
For the first two years of the survey, Mama Cozzi's Pizza won in the category of Easy Meals, and the third year saw it in its own category, Mama Knows Best. In 2022, the pizza became the first Aldi product to enter the Hall of Fame category.
Mama Cozzi is one of many repeat winners
While the 2023 Fan Favorites list didn't hold many surprises, the new category, TikTok Made Me Buy It, shows just how much influence social media can have on the products many people choose to buy. TikTok couldn't get enough cottage cheese this year, which is how Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese won the category. TikTokers shared their favorite recipes to use it in, from a high-protein breakfast toast recipe to a whipped-cottage cheese parfait. Showcasing its versatility encouraged many shoppers to put the item in their carts.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza may be the only five-time winner, but it's far from the only item we've seen repeat on Aldi's Fan Favorites List. Strawberries and Happy Farms String Cheese have both appeared three times, and several others have appeared twice, including avocados, Earth Grown Veggie Burgers, PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water, and Clancy's Kettle Chips.
Doordash announced earlier this year that they are partnering with Aldi to give customers more on-demand options for the grocer. With the release of the 2023 Fan Favorites list, Doordash will give customers $10 off if they purchase at least three fan-favorite items through the app. If you've never eaten Mama Cozzi's Pizza or are interested in trying one of the other fan favorites, the Doordash deal gives shoppers a reason to try them.