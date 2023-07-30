The Citrusy Hack That Quickly Thaws Frozen Chicken Without A Microwave

The secret to being a good cook, many will say, is advance planning. If you're the always-prepared type, you'll be sure to have your chicken thawed the night before you need it. In the real world, though, things don't always work that way so we love a good workaround that bails us out of a frozen food emergency. Should you need to thaw chicken in a pinch, the microwave really isn't your best bet. As the U.S. Department of Agriculture points out, some of the chicken may actually start to cook in the microwave as the meat thaws. Instead, it recommends soaking chicken in cold tap water, but we have an even better hack where the cold water is enhanced with a few other ingredients.

While the USDA recommends that chicken thawed in cold water be wrapped in plastic, this hack involves submerging unwrapped chicken in water, then stirring a pinch each of salt and sugar into the water along with some fresh lemon juice. According to the National Library of Medicine, the salt is meant to prevent bacterial growth while the sugar helps keeps the chicken moist, and the two are often used together in poultry brining solutions. The lemon, however, has acidic properties that really help the chicken thaw quicker as it aids the breakdown of the chicken's muscle fibers.