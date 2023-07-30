Watermelon Fries Are The Fruity TikTok Trend We Didn't Know We Wanted

Watermelon is a lot of people's favorite refreshing fruit on a hot summer's day. But unless you're hosting a pool party, it can sometimes feel like an impossible feat to use up a whole melon once you've cut it open. Tupperwares full of watermelon cubes or slices do just fine, but what about a more exciting way to enjoy the fruit?

A TikTok trend shows a hack that just might change the way you eat watermelon and will have you going through it more quickly. In a simple stroke of creativity, TikTokers have been making watermelon "fries," with dipping sauces to match. In one such viral video, a creator started by cutting a watermelon with a crinkle cutter into fry-shaped sticks, arranging them on a platter. Lastly, they served the fruit fries alongside a homemade strawberry-yogurt dip. To make the dip, you can use fresh strawberries, plain or vanilla Greek yogurt, and honey (or any other optional sweetener), blending until pink and smooth.

The treat seems perfect for summer gatherings and afternoon snacks, with an appeal for kids and adults alike. It seems like an easy way to mix things up, with endless potential for variations and exciting flavor combos. Crinkle-cut watermelon fries might just be the beginning; though it's hard to imagine waffle-fry watermelon is doable, someone talented TikToker is probably already working on it.