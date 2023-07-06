12 Hacks That Will Change The Way You Eat Watermelon

First cultivated some 5,000 years ago, watermelons are versatile and refreshing treats that have managed to retain their popularity. In fact, watermelons have been ranked the third most consumed fruit in the world in 2022, after tomatoes and bananas. If we disregard the fact that watermelons are technically a berry and have also been classified as a vegetable, this is an impressive achievement. The widespread appeal of the watermelons shouldn't come as a surprise since they aren't just delicious and hydrating, but also rich in vitamins A and C, lycopene, and citrulline.

While most of us enjoy watermelon in the traditional way — cut into wedges and savored as a snack — the fruit holds a treasure trove of bold and exciting possibilities for adventurous foodies. Its vibrantly hued, sweet flesh can be incorporated into a variety of unexpected culinary delights. In addition, watermelon rinds — which are often overlooked as mere scraps — can also be transformed into a plethora of enjoyable surprises for your taste buds.

Are you ready to elevate your watermelon creations to brand-new heights? Check out our list of hacks that will change the way you eat watermelon!