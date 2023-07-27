Jell-O's New Logo Is Jiggly – In All The Right Ways
Sometimes a catchy jingle isn't enough: Jell-O just announced a branding update designed to convey "jiggly fun" for the whole family. The iconic Kraft Foods brand announced a visual rebranding update for the first time in a decade.
According to The Drum, Jell-O's parent company, Kraft Heinz, recently updated branding and packaging for 18 products, including Kraft Mac & Cheese. For Jell-O's new logo and branding, it hired BrandOpus, the creative agency behind updates for Panera, Oscar Meyer, and other food and beverage companies.
Jell-O's new look features bold, red block letters shaded with white. The design is intended to convey the color and playfulness of the wiggly dessert in a way that appeals to kids and families. Since the new concept is reminiscent of Jell-O logos throughout the years, this rebrand also nods to the nostalgia and tradition behind the 178-year-old product while still delivering a modern, approachable twist. Despite the recent popularity of frozen Jell-O on TikTok, the brand could likely benefit from this move into a new era. After all, reinvention is part of its rich history.
Jell-O has a lengthy history of reinvention
Jell-O has experienced a descent from being a fun, playful dessert to becoming associated with illness, old-fashioned salads with questionable ingredients, and even scandal. How does a product with over a century of legacy stay hip and relevant? To understand its journey, you have to start at the beginning.
During the Great Depression through the post-World War II era, Jell-O was a go-to for thrifty fun. Even further back, gelatin was part of sweet and savory dishes in French cuisine in the 19th century. In fact, Napoleon Bonaparte's chef used to create intricate, colorful gelatin mold desserts for him and other clients. Since natural gelatin comes from the collagen that results from boiling bones, making it from scratch is time-consuming. Perhaps for that reason, gelatin-based desserts and other dishes used to be considered luxurious.
However, in 1895, cough-syrup manufacturer Pearle Wait improved on an existing powdered instant gelatin, and his wife, Meg, named it Jell-O. They eventually sold the product and name. Over the years, the brand changed hands a few times before gaining popularity as "America's most favorite Dessert" in the early 20th century. Later, savory vegetable versions were created. The branding evolved with society as Jell-O was promoted as a quick snack, a healthy dessert, and even a tool for creative expression. Only time will tell if the company's choice to feature color, childhood whimsy, and Jell-O's signature wiggle will help it move into the next phase.