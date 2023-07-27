Jell-O's New Logo Is Jiggly – In All The Right Ways

Sometimes a catchy jingle isn't enough: Jell-O just announced a branding update designed to convey "jiggly fun" for the whole family. The iconic Kraft Foods brand announced a visual rebranding update for the first time in a decade.

According to The Drum, Jell-O's parent company, Kraft Heinz, recently updated branding and packaging for 18 products, including Kraft Mac & Cheese. For Jell-O's new logo and branding, it hired BrandOpus, the creative agency behind updates for Panera, Oscar Meyer, and other food and beverage companies.

Jell-O's new look features bold, red block letters shaded with white. The design is intended to convey the color and playfulness of the wiggly dessert in a way that appeals to kids and families. Since the new concept is reminiscent of Jell-O logos throughout the years, this rebrand also nods to the nostalgia and tradition behind the 178-year-old product while still delivering a modern, approachable twist. Despite the recent popularity of frozen Jell-O on TikTok, the brand could likely benefit from this move into a new era. After all, reinvention is part of its rich history.