The Internet Can't Agree On The Best Way To Remove Eggs From The Carton

If you have never spared a moment to think about how you remove eggs from the carton in your life, you are not alone. No one really extends their hands towards a carton of eggs and goes, "Hmmm, interesting how I remove eggs from the right side of the carton and go all the way to the left edge." It's just one of those actions navigated by our subconscious, but believe it or not, people think there's a "right" way to pluck eggs out of cartons.

As unnecessary as it sounds, netizens have had hearty debates over the matter of egg removal from cartons. When a Twitter user asked how other users emptied their egg cartons, a number of people shared methods they deemed superior. "Right to left. My refrigerator door opens to the right. I hold the eggs with my left hand and take it in and out of the refrigerator. This allows the weight of the eggs to be in my hand instead away from my hand, reducing the chance of dropping the eggs," one user wrote. Ten points for resourcefulness.

Another person shared their hack, "Center out keeps carton more balanced. If I don't get them all used in time, sinkers right, floaters left. Confused? As eggs go bad they produce gas and thus float when placed in glass of water. Good eggs sink [to bottom]. Suspended in the middle? It's a gamble!" "Outside to the middle. So the weight is evenly distributed," a third user shared.