Chick-Fil-A Says The Future Is Now With To-Go Focused Concepts

Long drive-thru lines have become about as synonymous with Chick-fil-A as chicken sandwiches. However, the lengthy queues could soon become a thing of the past with new restaurant concepts the chain is testing next year. In an official press release, Chik-fil-A announced two digitally-focused restaurants slated to open in early 2024 in the Atlanta area and New York City.

The Atlanta-area concept features an elevated kitchen above four drive-thru lanes running beneath the building. Two lanes will be dedicated to ordering and two to mobile pick-up customers, similar to the current "Mobile-Thru" lines. Aiming to improve quality and ensure the food is hot, mobile orders will be fired in the kitchen the moment customers enter the lane. As with the current drive-thru model, staff will still assist customers outside the restaurant on foot, taking your order and delivering food directly to your window.

In New York City, Chick-fil-A is testing a concept for dense urban areas that facilitates grab-and-go digital order pick-up. Chick-fil-A's YouTube video on the restaurant designs explains that the simple walk-up format only features a pick-up area, with nowhere to order or fill a drink. Using the customer's GPS location shared with the ordering app, the restaurant hopes to limit wait times and have orders ready as soon as possible.