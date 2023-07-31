You Should Give Canned Baked Beans A Tex-Mex Twist

Baked beans are an undisputed campfire classic, as they work well with ice-cold beers and other cookout staples like kraut-smothered bratwursts or a slap-happy sloppy joe. They might even be the American cowboy's quintessential side dish. However, as tasty as the prototypical pairings are, the smoky-sweet flavor of a can of baked beans can also be transformed into a Tex-Mex medley.

Tex-Mex flavors are a tapestry of smoky meats, spicy peppers, tangy salsas, and creamy sauces — a perfect match for the smoldering aroma of a simple can of baked beans. The best part of jazzing-up baked beans is that opting for the canned goods expedites the cooking process and makes a beginner-friendly side dish anyone can hack. Just heat your beans and cook them with a few extra ingredients.

For a proper Tex-Mex twist, the spices and produce you pick make all the difference. Dice some fresh jalapeños or serranos for an ultra-spicy kick, or try green or red peppers for a zesty punch that is gentler on the tastebuds while still imparting your beans with this cuisine's signature punch. To add depth, use spices commonly found in Tex-Mex cuisine, such as cumin, chili powder, smoked paprika, and garlic powder. Top with cilantro and a blend of Mexican cheeses. If desired, add some homemade guacamole for a creamy, herbaceous finish. Or keep it simple by drizzling a squeeze of lime juice atop your freshly-cooked beans.