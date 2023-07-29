Viral TikTok Slams Texas Roadhouse For Lazy Mac And Cheese
Alice Roosevelt Longworth, the occasionally-obstreperous daughter of Teddy Roosevelt, once owned a pillow embroidered with the words "If you can't say something good about someone, sit right here by me." Over half a century later, the saying could easily be amended to "If you can't say something good about a menu item, post a video on TikTok" since trash-talking a restaurant very often equates to clicks. Such is the case with a now-viral video where the creator appears to be criticizing the quality or perhaps just the size of the macaroni and cheese they ordered at Texas Roadhouse.
People in the comments thread piled on, as they tend to do, but what is missing here is some much-needed context. Yes, Texas Roadhouse does not make homemade macaroni and cheese, but on the chain's website it discloses that it uses the Kraft brand. While some remarked that the cheese sauce and pasta didn't appear to have been well mixed, this is a problem that could have easily been remedied with a few quick twirls of the restaurant patron's fork. What's more, as regards the size of the portion, macaroni and cheese is available as a side dish with an entree (not an a la carte side) or else as a kid's meal. In both cases, you might expect it to come in a fairly small bowl.
This isn't the first time a TikTok creator has outed Texas Roadhouse's mac and cheese
A TikTok from October 2022 also dropped the shocking truth bomb that Texas Roadhouse serves up, gasp, Kraft blue box mac and cheese. This time, though, commenters pointed out that the chain is upfront about it so if you order this side, you should be well aware of what you're getting. Another TikTok, dating from around December 2022, complained about paying $4 for a bowl of Kraft, although it's unclear how they managed to do that since, as previously stated, it's only available as a side (with, admittedly, a 99-cent upcharge) or as a kid's menu entree currently priced at $4.99 at the New Berlin, Wisconsin Texas Roadhouse. As regards the restaurant markup, hello, this is a thing. You're also paying more for potatoes, steaks, and sodas than you would if you prepared similar items at home.
@2rawdae
@Texas Roadhouse now why would yall try my black self like that 😂😂😂 the waiter picked up everything but that 😂😂😂
Not everyone commenting on these TikTok disses shares the creators' negative views of Texas Roadhouse macaroni and cheese. One person notes that their kids only liked the Kraft kind, so it works for them, while others admit that they quite enjoy it alongside their steaks. A Reddit thread, too, praises the mac and cheese as a side for Texas Roadhouse steaks. As Texas Roadhouse is apparently able to please many of its customers by offering this simple side, perhaps it's quite a Krafty move on its part to keep this mac and cheese on the menu.