Viral TikTok Slams Texas Roadhouse For Lazy Mac And Cheese

Alice Roosevelt Longworth, the occasionally-obstreperous daughter of Teddy Roosevelt, once owned a pillow embroidered with the words "If you can't say something good about someone, sit right here by me." Over half a century later, the saying could easily be amended to "If you can't say something good about a menu item, post a video on TikTok" since trash-talking a restaurant very often equates to clicks. Such is the case with a now-viral video where the creator appears to be criticizing the quality or perhaps just the size of the macaroni and cheese they ordered at Texas Roadhouse.

People in the comments thread piled on, as they tend to do, but what is missing here is some much-needed context. Yes, Texas Roadhouse does not make homemade macaroni and cheese, but on the chain's website it discloses that it uses the Kraft brand. While some remarked that the cheese sauce and pasta didn't appear to have been well mixed, this is a problem that could have easily been remedied with a few quick twirls of the restaurant patron's fork. What's more, as regards the size of the portion, macaroni and cheese is available as a side dish with an entree (not an a la carte side) or else as a kid's meal. In both cases, you might expect it to come in a fairly small bowl.