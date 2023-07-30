Rolling Glass Bottles Down Stairs Is The Wasteful TikTok Trend We Don't Need

As we all know, TikTok is rife with weird trends, but arguably some of the worst involve people wasting food just for views. The U.S. alone wastes about 120 billion pounds of food each year, with a portion of that coming from social media influencers making disturbing recipes they never intend to eat (such as TikTok's viral mayo pasta salad), or worse, simply destroying food for fun.

Among these wasteful trends is that of rolling glass jars and bottles down stairs. Entire TikTok accounts are dedicated to this particular trend, labeling it as "ASMR" and "satisfying." TikTok user RachaPotes, for instance, has collected 2.5 million followers and nearly 37 million likes from their 25 videos of rolling glass containers down what appears to be a granite stairwell.

In each of these videos, participants take glass jars of perfectly good food and send them rolling down the stairs, the glass often shattering within seconds. All of that food, whether it's olives, wine, or pasta sauce, is automatically ruined, as no one can consume it after it's been splattered across the stairs.