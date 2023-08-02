Swap The Tequila In Your Next Cocktail With Mezcal For A Smoky Twist

As much as we love a refreshing tequila cocktail, sometimes sticking to the classics gets boring. If you're looking for a unique way to jazz up a classic tequila drink, try using mezcal instead.

Both mezcal and tequila are made from fermented agave – a succulent plant native to Mexico. But unlike the sharp, clean flavor of tequila, mezcal is known for its distinctive smoky flavor. This campfire-like aroma and taste impart a hearty depth and complexity to cocktails typically made with tequila. While it's not great for chugging and quick drinking, mezcal makes for a sophisticated cocktail.

Mezcal often exhibits earthy and herbal undertones that can complement a variety of ingredients in cocktails. These floral flavors are especially intriguing when combined with other herbal or botanical elements, creating a more complex and layered taste. Since it is typically produced in smaller batches using timeless, traditional methods, switching to mezcal in a cocktail can add an element of craftsmanship and uniqueness to the drink, appealing to those who appreciate artisanal, handcrafted spirits. Plus, fiery flavors are just fun to experiment with!