The International McFlurry Flavor We Wish Would Come To American McDonald's

McDonald's may have a distinctly American identity, but across the globe, the chain customizes its menus to fit each country where it operates. The reason McDonald's menus are different in other countries is pretty simple. The burger giant wants its food "to reflect different tastes and local traditions," according to the McDonald's website. While classics like the Big Mac are pretty much always on the menu, there are other items that Americans might never experience like the McDonald's Vietnam Matcha McFlurry that we wish was in the U.S. But that's not the only international McFlurry flavor that has many Americans drooling with jealousy. Great Britain has a new Lotus Biscoff McFlurry that sounds particularly exciting.

The Lotus Biscoff McFlurry has a classic vanilla soft serve ice cream base with swirls of caramel sauce and a topping of crushed Lotus Biscoff cookie pieces. For those not in the know, Biscoff cookies are crispy biscuits with a caramelized flavor (thanks to brown sugar syrup) and a bit of cinnamon. They're often served on airplanes and in cafes, and if Costco shoppers' reaction to the Biscoff Cookie Butter Ice Cream Bars is anything to go by, the flavor of these cookies works well with ice cream. So is the McFlurry version any good?