The Secret Ingredient That Prevents Dry Chicken Burgers

The very thing many people love about chicken — how lean the meat is, especially boneless chicken breast — is also the same reason cooked chicken can wind up being dry. With little to no fat to help baste the meat and hold in moisture, it's frustratingly easy to miss the mark and overcook. This is especially true for ground chicken burgers. On the other hand, nobody wants a rare chicken burger, so your patties must be cooked until no trace of pink is left. Depending on the thickness of the chicken patty, it's almost impossible to achieve a cooked-through burger without getting a dry, tough texture. Unless, of course, you know this trick.

A burger made out of ground chicken breast can't hold onto moisture unless you add something to your ground meat mixture to do the job. Adding yogurt is one of the best ingredient hacks for juicier chicken burgers. Choose unflavored regular or Greek dairy yogurt, either low- or full-fat. Simply stir a few tablespoons into your seasoned ground chicken mixture before shaping it into burgers. This ingredient acts as a binder to hold the patties together, and yogurt's fat and moisture content keeps burgers juicy once they've fully cooked.