The Most Difficult Pasta To Get Right, According To Joe Bastianich - Exclusive

If his mother, Lidia Bastianich, is a pasta queen, "MasterChef" judge Joe Bastianich has certainly inherited her noodle knowledge. The restaurateur opened his first Italian restaurant, Becco, alongside Queen B (Lidia, not Beyonce) in 1993. He has since dedicated his life to the art of great pasta, opening 29 more restaurants in partnership with his mother.

Don't say we didn't warn you. Present Bastianich with a plate of pasta on "MasterChef," and you better know what you're doing. As fans of the show doubtless know, Bastainich has no problem being devastatingly critical, and pasta — after all — is his raison d'être. Wannabe Massimo Botturas who dare to prepare a noodle dish for Bastainich despite our warnings, should steer clear of fresh pasta. The culinary star revealed to Mashed in a recent exclusive interview that he considers cooked dry pasta among the hardest dishes to perfect. "On the show, sometimes there's dry pasta and there's fresh pasta, and that's like apples and oranges," Bastainich told us. "People think that making a fresh pasta somehow is better than dry pasta, but cooking a dry pasta without any egg in it perfectly is one of the most difficult things to do. I'm always very impressed when I get an excellent dry pasta, and the simpler, the better." In particular, Bastianch revealed that he's a sucker for dry pasta cooked with clam sauce. If you go that route, follow his advice and add the wine at the right time.