The Wisest Way To Use Sage With Eggs
Sage is a versatile and aromatic herb that deserves more attention than its role as a seasoning for Thanksgiving stuffing; it pairs beautifully with many ingredients and recipes. In particular, egg dishes like omelets and fried eggs. However, the way sage is incorporated into egg recipes makes a big difference in a dish's overall flavor.
To start, choose fresh sage leaves over dried or rubbed leaves. As with other herbs, fresh and dried taste very different. For example, fresh sage leaves have much stronger flavor notes of mint and black pepper. To ensure the intense flavor of fresh sage complements rather than overwhelms the dish, don't just add raw leaves straight into the eggs. Instead, fry sage leaves in oil first.
Consider this herb's use in an omelet with fried sage and Gruyère. Fresh sage leaves are tossed straight into hot oil and fry for about a minute before they're removed to drain on paper towels. Frying gives the leaves a tantalizing, crispy texture, and the brief exposure to heat also mellows the sage. Its fresh, earthy flavor is still present but muted slightly so it doesn't dominate the other ingredients.
Fried sage leaves can flavor eggs in more than one way
How freshly-fried sage leaves can season your eggs is up to you. For example, you can fold whole leaves inside an omelet to create a crunchy, flavorful filling alongside gooey melted cheese. Also, the crispy leaves can be crushed and sprinkled over poached eggs or stirred into a scramble.
Another smart move that adds even more fresh sage flavor to eggs is to take advantage of the oil you used for frying. Crack eggs into the same oil, which will have taken on sage's herbal flavor profile. Scoop up the leaves to rest atop the eggs as they fry, and baste them with the sage-infused oil until they reach the desired doneness. Serve your eggs with whole leaves on top; their dark green hue is lovely against egg whites and yolks.
Extend the usefulness of your infused frying oil even further by throwing in a few more aromatics to help develop the flavors of any egg recipe. Sauté thin slices of onion, slivers of fresh garlic, or some chives in the oil, and either use them as a garnish or mix them into a scramble. You'll never settle for plain, boring eggs again.