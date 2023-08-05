The Wisest Way To Use Sage With Eggs

Sage is a versatile and aromatic herb that deserves more attention than its role as a seasoning for Thanksgiving stuffing; it pairs beautifully with many ingredients and recipes. In particular, egg dishes like omelets and fried eggs. However, the way sage is incorporated into egg recipes makes a big difference in a dish's overall flavor.

To start, choose fresh sage leaves over dried or rubbed leaves. As with other herbs, fresh and dried taste very different. For example, fresh sage leaves have much stronger flavor notes of mint and black pepper. To ensure the intense flavor of fresh sage complements rather than overwhelms the dish, don't just add raw leaves straight into the eggs. Instead, fry sage leaves in oil first.

Consider this herb's use in an omelet with fried sage and Gruyère. Fresh sage leaves are tossed straight into hot oil and fry for about a minute before they're removed to drain on paper towels. Frying gives the leaves a tantalizing, crispy texture, and the brief exposure to heat also mellows the sage. Its fresh, earthy flavor is still present but muted slightly so it doesn't dominate the other ingredients.