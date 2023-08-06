Enoki Mushrooms Make The Best Vegan Fried Chicken

Even if fried chicken looks a little different around the world, chances are you'll be able to find some that suits your fancy no matter where you go, whether that's Kentucky, Korea, Guatemala, or Japan. That is, unless you're vegan. For many vegans, the closest thing to fried chicken on the menu is frozen faux-chicken, often in the form of processed patties or nuggets. It's not exactly satisfying in the same way a hot, crispy piece of golden fried chicken is, but there is a way to approximate that experience that beats any frozen "chick'n" you can get in the freezer aisle.

In the past, we've seen things like seitan (wheat gluten), green jackfruit, and oyster mushrooms used as a vegan ingredient that can mimic the texture and flavor of fried chicken, but for an even more delicious option, some innovative plant-based chefs are using enoki mushrooms instead. Enoki mushrooms grow in bunches, and have long, skinny stems and small white caps. They're popular in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean cuisines, and they retain an al-dente texture even when cooked in soups and stir-fries. Their firm bite and long stems make them ideal for replicating the texture of poultry in vegan fried chicken recipes.