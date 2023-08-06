What Is Nocino And How Do You Drink It?

Few have perfected the art of eating and drinking quite like the Italians. From start to finish, the Italian dining experience is complete with boozy accompaniments — like aperitifs and digestifs — that are drunk with the intention of enticing the appetite and improving digestion, respectively. Typically enjoyed after dinner, Nocino is a bittersweet liqueur made from unripe walnuts that belongs to the latter camp.

The origins of this tasty digestif are somewhat hazy, with some suggesting that walnut-flavored liqueur was introduced to Italy by the French. However, records dating back to the 13th-century point to Modena, a small city in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, as the birthplace of Nocino. Legend has it that on June 24 — the same day as the regional celebration of St. John the Baptist, which convenes with the pagans' summer solstice – barefoot virgins would hoist themselves high into the surrounding walnut trees to retrieve the unripe fruits, which would be used for the making of this magically-infused sipper.

The production of Nocino no longer requires the employment of barefoot virgins, though makers of the drink continue to use June 24 as a marker for their short harvesting season. While walnuts are typically harvested in the fall after they've had time to ripen, Nocino is distilled from the green, unripened fruit. As such, the immature fruit is collected during the sunset of summer when the fruit is most fragrant, which lends to the drink's bitter and earthy flavor profile.