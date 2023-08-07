You Should Be Using Your Grill Press For More Than Just Burgers

A grill press is not a panini press or a waffle iron; it is simply a weighted plate with a handle. The best model should be large enough that the plate can cover the entire object you want to press. Also, a grill press can be used virtually anywhere you have a hot, open surface. This means it is suitable for an outdoor grill, a flat top, a stove, or a commercial grill. While the primary purpose is to compress protein, such as burgers, you can use this tool for much more.

The first thing to consider when expanding the range of how you use your grill press is the many types of protein that would benefit from a little pressure, which makes cooking faster, helps heat distribute evenly, and extracts moisture. Some options to consider include steak, chicken, and even bacon – but it doesn't stop there.

You can use a grill press on hotdogs, sausages, sandwiches, vegetables, and fruit. Anything you'd like flat and seared, including onion rings, pineapple rings, and cauliflower, are candidates for a grill press. In other words, to explore its versatility, you need to think outside the bun.