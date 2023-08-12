Spinach And Artichoke Parmesan Sandwich Recipe

You've had an eggplant or chicken parm sandwich, but what about a spinach and artichoke parm sandwich? This dish from chef and recipe developer Patterson Watkins offers a delicious take on an Italian-American classic.

While making a sandwich doesn't exactly require much prowess or experience in the kitchen, it can be a challenge to put together with the right composition of tastes and textures. The perfect sandwich is moist but not soggy, and this recipe is thoughtfully designed to make sure that neither the bread nor the fillings outshine one another. "The making of a good parm sandwich is keeping this balance between the wet ingredients and dry ingredients," Watkins says. "Pizza sauce helps us maintain that balance, as it's thicker and less juicy than marinara."

This recipe is also lighter, less messy, and easier to make than your average parmigiana recipe. Unlike a traditional chicken parmesan recipe, there is no frying or breading involved in this sandwich, which is also a great way to work more vegetables into your diet. "I'm making this recipe part of my Meatless Monday menu rotation," Watkins says. Grab some low-moisture mozzarella, and let's get started!