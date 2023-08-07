Frozen Meatball Brands Ranked From Worst To Best
Oh, meatballs — the spherical juicy orbs of meaty goodness have been a staple of the American diet forever. They're easy to cook, even easier to consume, and every bite will make your day just a little brighter. From spaghetti to subs, you can use this highly versatile food in any way imaginable — it doesn't even have to include meat.
As you thoughtfully peruse the freezer section at your local supermarket, you might realize that choosing the right brand of frozen meatballs can turn into an arduous task. The fact is, no two frozen meatball brands are made equal, and with so many options to pick from, you can't possibly try them all. There are factors to consider that you may not be able to glean just from reading the fine print on the back of the package.
The texture, flavor, seasonings, and the meat itself — they're all important. You might even wonder whether they are gluten-free. What you don't want is a case of mediocre frozen meatballs zapping the joy out of a dish you thought was going to be the best thing you'd eat all day. Once you read through our ranking, you'll be in and out of the frozen food aisle like a pro — meatballs in tow.
12. Sam's Choice Premium Angus Meatballs
When it comes to our ranking of frozen meatball brands, regrettably, Sam's Choice Premium Angus Meatballs are anything but premium. At the very least, they're edible. But why spend your money on subpar meatballs if you don't have to? Of course, if you're in a pinch and have absolutely no other options, these will have to do.
Compared to the other meatballs on this list, this brand has several issues, notably an unpleasant taste resembling an old soybean burger or stale school breakfast sausages. The flavor profile is not what you would expect from Angus meatballs, and it can aptly be described as a bit odd.
Even sauces and seasonings struggle to mask the flavor, which has an intense oregano taste that can burn your palate. It doesn't help that there's a strong, lingering aftertaste too. These meatballs are on the smaller side, which could be a good or bad thing depending on your preference. Overall, these Angus meatballs are unlikely to satiate your taste buds in the ways you would hope. They're a consumable dud.
11. Cooked Perfect Meatballs
The Cooked Perfect Brand produces one thing: meatballs. This encompasses a variety of styles that may suit your fancy, like gluten-free, turkey, Swedish, Angus beef, homestyle, organic, and several others. The unfortunate reality is that they're all rather inadequate. It's going to be a hit-or-miss experience depending on which one you get, so you might have to try them all before you settle on one that appeals to your sensibilities.
These meatballs are a decent size, not too big and not too small, which is nice when it only takes a few to make you full. But the biggest offense is the taste and texture. The flavors are bland, lacking the flame-broiled char or any other distinct note that makes them stand out. They're especially dry and a bit rubbery, requiring you to drown them in sauce to make it worth your while. That puffed, spongy texture is unappetizing and not what most people want from a plate of meatballs.
There is some seasoning as a minor consolation, which isn't saying much because it's not all that great either. So the recommendation you might ask? Try them out for yourself if there's nothing better. Just beware, these leave much to be desired. They are not at all "cooked perfect" like the name suggests.
10. Trader Joe's Turkey Meatballs
Trader Joe's is a playful grocery store offering novelty items, specialized wines, and healthier food alternatives. Therefore, it's no surprise that the store has its own brand of flame-broiled turkey meatballs. In general, turkey is rather dry by default. So, while these are moist enough, don't expect any real juiciness when you bite into them. The density may also disappoint you as they're lacking a certain airiness, but enough sauce may help offset that flaw.
If you want to save a few calories with the meat and down these in a rich spaghetti dish or cook them in an air fryer, these will not completely disappoint your palate. Ground turkey doesn't exactly reinvent the flavor wheel, so don't expect a mouthwatering experience. On the flip side, at least there's no off-putting aftertaste.
The small size makes them easy to consume in one bite, which means they're great for kids. You might also notice a slight browning, which adds a nice textural element. However, that means cooking them in the oven is a better option than in the microwave, which can be an inconvenience when you're feeling lazy. Overall, these sit squarely in the dull but edible section.
9. Rao's Homemade Meatballs & Sauce
Rao's homemade pork and beef meatballs get brownie points for coming with their own marinara sauce. Despite the relatively lower rank on this list, they have a pleasant texture that's tender and juicy on the inside and lightly crispy on the outside. Inspired by the famous Rao's Italian restaurant in New York City, these don't exactly replicate the authentic experience one would get at the world-class eatery, but they do a good enough job emulating some of the tasty accents that made the restaurant so successful.
Some people may not want their meatballs to come with a sauce, making this product somewhat limited in scope. If you prefer making your own sauce or like sauceless meatballs, this product may not be for you. Still, the sauce isn't all that prominent, as there isn't much of it when you consider the meatball-to-sauce ratio. Both components are relatively under-seasoned too, which is a bit unfortunate. You're probably gonna need to sprinkle on your favorite seasonings to make these really pop. These meatballs are on the larger side, so you'll probably get full with just a few of them.
8. Stouffer's Frozen Swedish Meatballs
Stouffer's is a popular brand of frozen meals known for classic fare like lasagna, meatloaf, and mac and cheese. So it makes sense that Swedish meatballs would make it on the list of offerings. This frozen Swedish meatballs dish is a complete meal for one, coming with buttery fettuccine, parsley, and a generous blanket of sour cream sauce that adds richness to every bite.
For people who miss the days of IKEA's Swedish meatballs, this item might be able to itch that craving. The meatballs themselves are hearty and filling, with a deliciously tender texture that's not too dense or plagued by weirdly tough bits. In truth, there isn't too much wrong with these Swedish meatballs. The addition of pasta is a godsend, saving you time and effort from having to prepare an additional accompaniment.
Whether you need a quick meal or possibly just a late-night snack that isn't too heavy on your belly, Stouffer's frozen Swedish meatballs are definitely worth giving a try. The only major concern is the suggested cooking time. Overcooking this dish can seriously leave the meatballs unappetizing and dry, so err on the side of caution as you prepare these and adjust the cooking time if need be. But for less than $5, it's not a bad deal.
7. Hormel Compleats Swedish Meatballs
Sixty seconds — that's how long it takes to prepare this pleasantly seasoned Swedish meatball dish, served with a savory cream sauce over a bed of tender pasta. The Compleats brand by Hormel is a quintessential frozen meal that's both easy to prepare and requires minimal effort to enjoy. What's better than tantalizing your tastebuds on the go? Whether you need something fast before the kids get home from school or you've only got a 15-minute lunch break, you'll pat yourself on the back for having a few of these stored in your freezer.
Designed to be cooked in the microwave, the creamy sauce is delectable and perfectly complements the meatballs and pasta, adding a luscious, almost indulgent touch to the overall dish. The only problem, arguably, is the portion size. It is laughably small and anything but a complete meal. You're likely to be left feeling hungry after consuming this product, so you may want to add your own sides, like garlic bread or freshly cooked vegetables.
It's nowhere near hearty, but it's quick, effortless, and perfect for those late-night meal emergencies. Although this dish is more like a quick snack than a meal, at least it leaves you wanting more. Microwave yourself a portion and relax; the hard part is over.
6. Bell & Evans Parmesan Breaded Chicken Meatballs with Mozzarella
Looking for an innovative twist to the traditional frozen meatball formula? Then this might be the dish for you. Crafted with premium high-quality chicken, the outer coating is a delectable blend of Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs, adding ASMR-worthy crispiness to each bite. These poultry meatballs look just as good as they taste, and the golden brown goodness will make you salivate.
But the real kicker is the mozzarella inside each meatball that takes it to a whole new level of pizzazz. One bite of these savory spheres and you'll immediately experience how the crunch perfectly juxtaposes the gooey mozzarella inside. This unique combination creates a nice textural balance and fills your mouth with a variety of flavors. The chicken, crust, and cheese all blend together in harmony. These meatballs are so versatile — whether you want them in a pasta dish or as a sandwich, you really can't go wrong.
Picky eaters will probably love these, however, the mozzarella cheese isn't for everyone despite adding a delightful touch. There's also a prevalent garlic taste that may not suit everyone's fancy. This is a novelty product though, so if cheesy Parmesan breaded chicken meatballs are not your thing, maybe just stick to the traditional fare.
5. Impossible Plant Based Meatballs
When the brand Impossible Foods came onto the scene in 2016, some people were a bit skeptical. With a variety of plant-based meat substitutes on offer, it was unclear whether these ostensibly healthier alternatives would make a splash in an already saturated food market. But they very much did. The Impossible plant-based meatballs provide a meat-like experience wrapped in a spherical concoction of soy protein. The result doesn't really taste like a classic meatball but is surprisingly enjoyable for what it is.
These vegan orbs of soy are highly versatile and can be enjoyed even by non-vegetarian consumers. The taste is phenomenal and the texture is appetizing without trying to replicate the flavor profile of a traditional meatball. This product maintains its lane and does it very well. With the right seasonings and sauces, you probably wouldn't even be able to tell these were Impossible meatballs.
They absorb whatever you throw at them like a sponge, so you can customize them however you like. The nutritional content is the most distinguished feature, with no cholesterol, artificial preservatives, animal antibiotics, and hormones. Have your fill without feeling guilty; the impossible is made possible.
4. Farm Rich Flame Broiled Italian Style Meatballs
When you think of well-known frozen meatball brands, Farm Rich is probably one of the first to come to mind. While it offers much more than meatballs (its breaded mozzarella sticks are iconic), the company is beloved for providing high-quality food at an affordable price point. For starters, these flame-broiled Italian-style meatballs hit all your classic flavor and texture sensibilities. Whether you throw them in a slow cooker or the microwave, they'll preserve the tender juiciness you've come to expect from your meatballs.
When you take a bite your mouth fills with delectable moistness as the flavors saturate your taste buds. Savory and not too salty, they offer an authentic Italian experience. These have such an amazing flavor that you can even eat them without sauce or condiments. Have yourself a meatball sub and go to town on game night.
The versatility of these meatballs is the main highlight and explains why they're so popular with consumers. Regular meatballs can take forever to cook all the way through, but not these succulent meat orbs. Made with fresh beef, pork, and chicken, it only takes a few minutes to prepare a filling meal. Whether you're eating alone or with family, Farm Rich's Italian Style meatballs won't let you down.
3. Johnsonville Classic Italian Style Meatballs
It's easy to love Johnsonville's classic Italian-style meatballs, as each bite warms your belly and taste buds. The brand is known for its highly flavorful products, which can be bold to a fault for people who are hypersensitive to seasonings. A blend of garlic, spices, and other Italian-style seasonings helps elevate the experience of consuming these pork-based meatballs.
The breading adds a nice texture as you take a bite, creating a sponge effect for your gravy and sauces so you never have to worry about these meatballs being bland or unappetizing. While the breading may not appeal to everyone, you can't deny that the flavor is divine.
Because they're so well-seasoned, it takes some pressure off the preparation process. If you want to eat them as is, you can do that and your taste buds won't suffer for it — that's how you know you've got a great meatball. Anything else is just an optional enhancement, but it is wholly unrequired to relish the natural deliciousness that these meatballs have to offer. Without a doubt, Johnsonville knows its meatballs very well.
2. Rosina Italian Style Meatballs
Of all the brands on this list, Rosina's Italian-style meatballs are like a taste of Italy right in your kitchen. If Farm Rich is the grandmother of frozen meatballs, then Rosina is the grandfather of frozen Italian-style meatballs. This brand has been around since the '60s and has become an American icon for its delectable meatballs that blend authentic flavors and texture to produce a special item that people love.
With a blend of herbs, spices, and Romano cheese, each bite of these beef, pork, and chicken meatballs will transport you to the streets of Rome. These are quintessential Italian-style meatballs you don't want to miss. Don't fret if you're feeling lazy. If you want Italian meatballs that can inspire some creativity, these are meant for you as they require hardly any effort to prepare.
Whether you're serving them with spaghetti for a classic dinner experience or you'd rather put them between mini buns for all-American indulgent sliders, these meatballs will consistently bring a juicy burst of flavor and texture to any dish. Meatball pizza, meatball paninis, meatball soup — you really can't go wrong here no matter how you dice and dish them up. Serve these glazed and on toothpicks next time you host and you'll struggle to get your guests to leave.
1. Farm Rich Flame Broiled Homestyle Meatballs
The one thing that can melt a foodie's heart is a dish that tastes homemade — just like their mom's cooking. Farm Rich's homestyle meatballs fit the bill. Yes, Farm Rich has appeared twice on this list, but that's because this brand's meatballs are consistently delicious. You really don't have to worry about the flavor changing for the worse. It's a familiar taste that's homely and comforting.
These frozen flame-broiled homestyle meatballs don't need anything extravagant or novel. The package serves exactly what you expect, and that's why Farm Rich has become a reliable brand for meatball aficionados and casual cooks alike. The texture is the best part of these meatballs and offers a melt-in-your-mouth quality that is one-of-kind and completely irresistible. Each bite is rich but also airy, making you feel lighter than a cloud. Be careful not to snack on these while you're cooking or they'll be gone before you know it.
Farm Rich, with its extensive history in the meatball game, has really excelled at dominating the frozen meatball market with a nigh-perfect recipe for scrumptious success. Eating one of these meatballs is like a warm hug from your mother, so treat yourself and enjoy the deliciously flavorsome embrace of these number-one-ranked homestyle frozen meatballs.