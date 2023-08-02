TikTok Can't Believe People Were Lining Up To Work At McDonald's

"Flipping burgers" has been the butt of many jokes over the years, but it turns out there are lots of people who would be happy to get a job at a fast food burger restaurant — especially in the Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo area (also sometimes called the Tri-Cities) of Ontario, Canada. Data from Statistics Canada showed that region had one of the highest full-time employment rates in all of Canada circa 2016 (via Global News) — but these days, at least according to one TikTok user, "It's literall[y] impossible to find a job here!" Even so, they were still shocked to see what looked like hundreds of people lining up on the street outside of a McDonald's job fair in the area, early one morning.

As recently as March of 2023, Statistics Canada showed that the unemployment rate in this region was 5.9% (via CityNews Everywhere), which is just a bit over June 2023's Canadian national average unemployment rate of 5.4% — per Trade Economics. According to Business Insider, a healthy unemployment rate is between 3% and 5%, so it's true that the region where this McDonald's job fair was held is a bit off from that ideal range. Even so, many commenters on the social media post couldn't believe so many people would want to work at the fast food restaurant, which the Waterloo Region Record reported was looking for 70 new employees.