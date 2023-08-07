Restaurant Chain Flatbreads Ranked Worst To Best

When happy hour strikes, sometimes all we need is something shareable to wash down between a beer or two. In that case, you can never go wrong with a flatbread. Although it's a common appetizer to tide us over between meals, there's no reason why you can't treat it like a personal pizza. Flatbreads are a lot like the takeout staple, in fact, only longer, thinner, and carved into those itty-bitty wedges sporting toppings like pepperoni, chopped pears, or globs of Brie.

Now, this artisanal starter is staggeringly simple to whip up at home, but visiting one of our favorite restaurant chains is an even easier way to get our fix. Yet sometimes, we struggle to tell if it's worth the upcharge. Could it be that the cheaper joints bake 'em hot and fresh while upscale establishments crank out burnt crusts that aren't worthy of the wooden platter they're served on? Thankfully, we've gathered a list of restaurant chain flatbreads, helpfully formatted to eliminate the duds and showcase the starters that are deliciously spot-on. Once you reach the end, you'll never spend a dime on cardboard ever again.