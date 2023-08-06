Beetroot Hummus Toast Recipe

You may be familiar with avocado toast, the "bougie" breakfast staple of the millennial crowd. But in reality, avocado toast isn't bougie at all. In fact, it's just plain tasty and has a perfectly simple formula to change in delightful new ways. Enter: beetroot hummus avocado toast. Bright red beets lend their color beautifully to classic hummus, giving popular avocado toast an even more Instagram-worthy appearance. "I love the vibrant pink shade of the hummus!" shares recipe developer Catherine Brookes. "The beetroot is definitely the star ingredient here, giving the hummus that gorgeous color and a slight sweetness and earthiness."

But the appearance isn't all there is to love about this quick recipe. "It's so easy to make — and a fun one to serve to guests or for a slightly fancier lunch or snack," Brookes says. It doesn't hurt that it only takes about 10 minutes to make, too, and only requires 2 kitchen tools that most home cooks have on hand: a blender and a toaster. So go ahead and grab your ingredients (and your camera — gotta snap those pics) to whip up this tasty treat.