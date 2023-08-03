The Bougiest Taco Bell Location Features An Elegant Baja Blast Fountain

For many fans, rolling up to Taco Bell and not grabbing a bubbly, jewel-toned Baja Blast to complement a Mexican-inspired meal is unthinkable. Since the fast food chain's formerly exclusive, tropical lime-flavor of Mountain Dew originally appeared in 2004, it's become so popular that big retailers load up their shelves with it every summer. But when your summertime stash runs dry, it might be time to revert back to Taco Bell's in-store soda fountains to get your Baja Blast fix. For locals who live in the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe, "soda fountain" means something a little different at Taco Bell than it does for the rest of America.

Earlier this year, the city opened a new Taco Bell location on East Warren Avenue that has a working fountain outside, causing visitors to grin from ear to ear. At the top of this unique outdoor décor spectacle is a sculpted hand firmly clutching a large cup of soda. Of course, this isn't just an artistic homage to your average soda — it's a monument to Mountain Dew Baja Blast. Streams spew from the cup's straw and cascade down the fountain, making it both fun to gaze upon and thirst-inducing as you wait in the drive-thru queue. Before you spin your wheels trying to figure out how Taco Bell managed to pull this off, you should know that it's most definitely just teal-colored water and not actual Baja Blast. The fixture's pipes probably wouldn't enjoy that sugar as much as we do.