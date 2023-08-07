What Are Concretes And How Are They Different From Milkshakes?

Everyone knows concrete is that rock-hard stuff that buildings and sidewalks are made out of. If you've never been to a frozen custard stand, you might be surprised that there's an edible type of concrete out there. While sidewalk concrete is scorching on a summer day, frozen custard concrete is always cool, sweet, and ridiculously delicious.

The long menus at frozen treat stands — especially small, local spots — sometimes feature dessert names so clever and unique that it's not always clear what the items actually are. That's true for concretes, too, which are sometimes assumed to be just a regional variety of a thick milkshake. They're actually quite different than milkshakes.

Milkshakes are meant to be drinkable and can be made with everything from ice cream to frozen yogurt to ice with heavy cream. The amount of milk or cream added determines whether the frozen drinks are thin or thick. They're served in tall cups, glasses, or metal tumblers, sometimes with a spoon, but always with a straw.

Concretes, on the other hand, are meant to be eaten because they're really, really thick — so thick that cups of concrete are served upside down. Concretes are also strictly made with frozen custard, blended with lots of mix-ins like candy, cookies, swirls of sauces like chocolate or caramel, or fruit.