Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad Recipe

One of the great culinary mysteries of the past few years is how Brussels sprouts went from being a vegetable that many people loathed to something so trendy you might even find them listed on certain hipster bistro menus not just as a side, but even as an appetizer or in a sandwich. Whether you're newly aboard the Brussels sprouts train or were a fan way back before this veggie went mainstream, you're sure to appreciate this salad that developer Christina Musgrave calls "a delicious and unique recipe that's a great side dish for entertaining."

Once you've prepped the vegetables (the salad involves a sweet potato as well as the eponymous Brussels sprouts), this recipe is pretty smooth sailing. All you need to do is season the ingredients, cook them in the oven, then toss them with a simple cider vinaigrette. The end result is a dish that Musgrave describes as "easy enough for a weeknight," yet festive and impressive enough to be a side dish for holiday entertaining.