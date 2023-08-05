Netflix's Poisoned Details Grocery Store Items With The Most Recalls

As many of us are well aware, certain foods are more likely to be recalled than others. Particularly when it comes to recalls due to bacterial contamination — such as E. coli or salmonella exposure — foods like leafy greens, peanut products, chicken, and eggs are by far more common than, say, crackers or juice.

Grocery store chicken contamination shouldn't come as too great a surprise, considering how often we're warned against eating raw poultry, but Netflix's new documentary, "Poisoned," highlights the hidden dangers of peanut butter and leafy greens.

Unfortunately, as the documentary paints all too clearly, bacterial contamination is not a problem only for raw and undercooked meat. Meat is at least cooked before consumption, killing the bacteria, but peanut butter and leafy greens are often consumed as is, meaning any bacteria present during production or harvest will still be there when you take a bite. But how do these bacterial outbreaks happen in the first place?