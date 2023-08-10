Yogurt Is The Key To Silky Smooth Flourless Cakes

Sometimes simplifying the steps behind a tedious bake can yield equally delicious results. Fans of "The Great British Baking Show" may think a deflated cake emerging from a baker's oven is a mistake and won't earn them any extra kudos from the judges when it's time to present. However, flourless cakes are a popular go-to method for purposefully baking a dilapidated cake from the comfort of your own kitchen.

There's something satisfying about eliminating extra steps and tediously precise ingredient measuring but still baking something you can proudly serve. Similar to its purpose in Nigella Lawson's yogurt cake, this single ingredient leads the way to a custardy, melt-in-your-mouth flourless cake.

Flour is traditionally seen as the ingredient that holds everything together in baking. Mixing it with water activates the proteins inside the flour, creating a sturdy structure as gluten builds up within the dough, stretching just enough as it bakes. Using a recipe with yogurt as the secret ingredient means the cake will not only be gluten-free but also can delightfully masquerade as a rich, creamy cheesecake with the help of a thickening agent such as cornstarch, arrowroot powder, or tapioca flour. Along with removing flour from the equation, you won't need butter or sugar for this recipe either.