Yogurt Is The Key To Silky Smooth Flourless Cakes
Sometimes simplifying the steps behind a tedious bake can yield equally delicious results. Fans of "The Great British Baking Show" may think a deflated cake emerging from a baker's oven is a mistake and won't earn them any extra kudos from the judges when it's time to present. However, flourless cakes are a popular go-to method for purposefully baking a dilapidated cake from the comfort of your own kitchen.
There's something satisfying about eliminating extra steps and tediously precise ingredient measuring but still baking something you can proudly serve. Similar to its purpose in Nigella Lawson's yogurt cake, this single ingredient leads the way to a custardy, melt-in-your-mouth flourless cake.
Flour is traditionally seen as the ingredient that holds everything together in baking. Mixing it with water activates the proteins inside the flour, creating a sturdy structure as gluten builds up within the dough, stretching just enough as it bakes. Using a recipe with yogurt as the secret ingredient means the cake will not only be gluten-free but also can delightfully masquerade as a rich, creamy cheesecake with the help of a thickening agent such as cornstarch, arrowroot powder, or tapioca flour. Along with removing flour from the equation, you won't need butter or sugar for this recipe either.
How to make a 3-ingredient flourless yogurt cake
A TikTok creator shared an ultra-simple gluten-free yogurt cake recipe on the social media platform. In two hours, this cake will be ready to devour, and you can complete the process with a light dusting of powdered sugar. Don't be alarmed when the cake deflates when it's done since that's the goal. After it cools for about 30 minutes, transfer your yogurt cake to the fridge so all its custard-like goodness can set properly.
@hungryhappens
3 Ingredient Greek Yogurt Cake @fage No Sugar Added + Flourless (full recipe is on my website: HungryHappens.Net)
While the TikToker uses 5% Fage Greek yogurt for this cake, they claim you should be able to make this recipe with other kinds of yogurt. For instance, dairy-free yogurt can work, but you'll need to ensure the texture is thick enough to produce a fluffy, custardy cake versus a dense one. If your yogurt is more watery, strain the excess liquid using a mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth.
Bakers whose taste buds prefer more sweetness can add their preferred amount of sugar before the eggs or create a citrus glaze using sugar and lemon extract. Other options for sweetening this recipe include using vanilla yogurt, a drizzle of honey, or a fresh fruit topping to boost the cake's natural sweetness. Or, make a more decadent version with chocolate sauce, orange zest, and homemade whipped cream if you're feeling fancy.