Fried Chicken Sliders With Simple Slaw And Hot Honey Recipe

We all know regular-sized burgers are delicious, but there's something about the mini-version that takes the cake when it comes to novelty. Even the most basic sliders recipe is bound to be a hit with family and friends; who doesn't love mini buns and mini patties? So by taking things up a notch and delivering a truly special sliders experience? You're going to have a new go-to recipe in your back pocket for every important get-together.

"These sliders are easy and delicious hot or cold — perfect for a get-together or potluck," says recipe developer Erin Johnson of Probably in the Kitchen. To that end, it's also a fantastic recipe when you need to make a dish ahead of an event. "If you want to make this in advance, make all the components, then assemble [them] when you're ready to serve," says Johnson.